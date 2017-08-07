Milton Keynes MP hits the road with rural surgery ‘tour’

Mark Lancaster, MP for Milton Keynes North, has hit the road again, and last week took his annual mobile surgery into the rural communities.

Over three days, Mark visited 21 villages in the rural north of his constituency, which is an ideal opportunity for him to reach those who would otherwise find it difficult to make the journey into the city.

Subjects raisd spanned the recent election results, neighbourhood plans to concerns about litter and speeding traffic.

“This is part of the job that I absolutely relish, getting out, meeting residents and listening to their concerns,” said Mark.

“It really does emphasise the importance of being accessible. In the coming months I will be doing more mobile surgeries around MK, including street stalls at supermarkets so do keep an eye out for me!”