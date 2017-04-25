Milton Keynes MP launches lunch club

City MP Mark Lancaster has launched a new lunch club based at the Kings Community centre in Wolverton.

The club, supported by MK Food Bank, Baby Basics MK, Tesco Wolverton and Fare Share, aims to be a drop in for all the community.

Pastor Andy Forbes of the Kings Community Church said: “It’s fantastic that Mark could come and support us again with this community initiative.

“Our Lunch Drop-in is simply a place where anyone in need of food, friendship, support or just a chat and a cuppa can drop in.”

Mark Lancaster added: “I was delighted to visit the community centre in Wolverton for the opening of their Lunch Drop-in service.

“This is a fantastic initiative and yet another example of what a welcoming and inclusive community Wolverton is.”

The session is free, food and drink is included and sessions are held every Thursday 11:30am - 1:30pm at King’s Community Centre Wolverton.