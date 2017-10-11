Milton Keynes MP launches petition as Arriva make significant changes to bus routes

Milton Keynes North MP Mark Lancaster has requested an urgent meeting with Arriva as the argument over changes to bus routes in the area continues.

Residents of Newport Pagnell have been left frustrated after Arriva announced their proposed changes to reduce the number of bus services to the town from two to one. Likewise, residents of Oakridge Park will now have no bus services going through the estate.

Olympic rower to make Aldi’s new Milton Keynes store a go-er

http://www.miltonkeynes.co.uk/news/olympic-rower-to-make-aldi-s-new-milton-keynes-store-a-go-er-1-8191673







The Arriva ‘No 1’ bus service will be cut during core working hours due to an apparent lack of use. However, residents have refuted that arguing it is regularly used by students and commuters throughout the day. The proposal also makes the journey time for the ‘No 2’ bus service from Newport Pagnell to CMK significantly longer, from 17 minutes to 32 minutes.

Mark Lancaster MP said: “I have had a large number of residents contact me with their concerns. It is disappointing that the proposals seem to have been done without a wide consultation of users and residents. Clearly the changes are significant and will impact on the commuters who rely on the Arriva services to go about their daily lives.

“My office has requested a meeting as soon as possible to explore the possibility of restoring the services completely or in part before the changes come into effect.”

The MP has set up an online petition that he plans to hand to Arriva, to sign it visit www.lancaster4mk.com/arriva-petition



The changes are due to be implemented from Sunday, October 29.