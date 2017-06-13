Milton Keynes MPs assure residents they will ‘do what’s right’ ahead of possible coalition with DUP

Milton Keynes MPs Iain Stewart and Mark Lancaster have spoken about the potential government coalition with the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP).

Now the smoke has settled following the general election last Thursday, both of the MPs have reflected on the possible coalition with North Irish political party the DUP proposed by prime minister Theresa May.

Mr Lancaster said: “Now more than ever the country needs stability and certainty as we embark on Brexit and beyond.

“The election returned a hung parliament which means we have to work with other parties to provide that stability for the foreseeable future.

“Mine and Iain’s role is to ensure Milton Keynes has the strongest voice possible in Parliament and that is what we will deliver.”

Mr Stewart added: “The DUP will not be a part of the government and any deal will not mean compromising on issues such as LGBT rights which is a touchstone issue for me.

“Mark and I will always work in the best interests of Milton Keynes and the rest of the UK.”

However runner-up and Labour candidate Hannah O’Neill has called on Milton Keynes’ two Conservative MPs to reject any deal Theresa May could make with the Democratic Unionist Party to remain as Prime Minister.

Deputy leader of the council Ms O’Neill slashed the majority of Conservative Iain Stewart in MK South to just 1,500 while MK North stayed Tory by just 1,800 votes, making the two seats now amongst the most marginal in the country, as Theresa May’s gamble to hold an early General Election backfired.

It has now emerged that in order to stay Prime Minister, Theresa May and the Conservatives are negotiating a deal with 10 DUP MPs.

The party is controversial as they have previously denied climate change exists, opposed LGBT rights, supported creationism being taught in schools as science and opposed freedom of choice for women on abortion.

Councillor O’Neill is calling on Mark Lancaster and Iain Stewart to follow many other Conservative MPs and speak out against any such deal and oppose any Tory deal with the DUP or face a backlash from the people of Milton Keynes.

Councilor O’Neill said, “Having had their majorities slashed after a disastrous early general election for the Conservatives, will our local MPs now speak out against any deal with a party whose views will no doubt disturb the vast majority of people in Milton Keynes, including those who voted Conservative?

“The DUP have views that will horrify most people. They are anti-LGBT, anti-climate change, anti-science and anti-women.

“They have fringe views that deserve to be marginalised in a modern society, not brought into the heart of government.

“Milton Keynes is a fantastic, tolerant and open city. Our MPs should say to Theresa May they clearly oppose working with the DUP in any form, or they risk showing the people of MK they care more about power than the values of our home.”