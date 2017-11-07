Milton Keynes MPs nominate high flying pub chefs for prestigious national award

Milton Keynes MPs Mark Lancaster and Iain Stewart have nominated pub chefs Jon Adriaenssens of the Bell and Bear in Emberton and Lewis Anstee of the Wheatshef in Bow Brickhill, for the Parliamentary Pub Chef of the Year award.

Jon and Lewis will be judged by an expert panel which will decide whether they will go through to the final stages.

The award, sponsored by Nestlé Professional, will be presented in the New Year and is run by the British Beer & Pub Association and the All Party Parliamentary Beer Group.

Pubs serve almost a billion meals a year, and are vital to the local economy in every part of the country, offering valuable and flexible employment.

“I am delighted to be nominating Jon for this award,” said Mark Lancaster. “I am well aware of the crucial role that pubs play in the local community. Jon’s use of local produce in his menus means he is not only serving wonderful food, but is supporting local business at the same time.”

Iain Stewart MP added: “Lewis is a great example of the opportunities that a career as a pub chef presents. Hopefully, this competition will give him and the Wheatsheaf Pub & Grill the recognition they deserve!”

Brigid Simmonds, chief executive of the British Beer & Pub Association, said: “I am delighted that Mark and Iain are working with us on this great award. A career as a pub chef is exciting and demanding, and it offers young people development, rewards and a great working environment.

“Pubs are increasingly serving very high quality food, and for ambitious chefs, it’s a great chance to quickly take control of your own kitchen. I think it is time that we recognise the efforts of superb chefs up and down the country.”