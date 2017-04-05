Milton Keynes MPs praise hospital development

CEO of Milton Keynes Hospital Joe Harrison showed both Milton Keynes MPs around the new developments on the estate.

The hospital is currently undergoing major construction allowing the hospital to manage the rapid growth of the population in Milton Keynes.

The continuing expansion has also put a strain on the current parking arrangements and in November the hospital will see the completion of a new car park for a further 120 cars.

Recognised as one of the top 25 hospitals in the country, attracting outstanding clinicians and encouraging feedback from the new medical students at the new training facility, clearly the word is filtering out there that MK University hospital is the place to be.

The MPs commented: “We have always been consistent in our view that MKUH has a bright future.

“Recognised as one of the top 25 hospitals in the country and currently undergoing major construction with approximately £60 million of investment over the next three years, the hospital is going from strength to strength and keeping up with local demand.

“By providing all cancer services under one roof, this new centre would do much to improve cancer patient experience and build on the Government’s commitment to ensure that by 2020, everyone urgently referred with a suspicion of cancer will receive either a definitive diagnosis or the all-clear within four weeks.”

Alice Jenkins, MK Conservatives spokesperson for health added: “This is excellent progress and has my full support.

“On Tuesday evening the council agreed to contribute £10m from developer funds to build a new cancer unit on the hospital site.

“This will be a huge benefit to patients, relieving them of travelling to Oxford and further afield for some treatments.”