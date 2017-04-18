Milton Keynes MPs support Prime Minister’s call for snap general election

Milton Keynes MPs Mark Lancaster and Iain Stewart have shown their support following he announcement of a snap general election by the Prime Minister.

Speaking outside 10 Downing Street, Theresa May announced she would put the motion to hold a general election in front of the Commons tomorrow, April 19.

The proposed election would be held 50 days later and every major political party have indicated they would support the motion.

A statement from the MPs said: “We support the Prime Minister in her decision to call for a general election.

“The Conservative Party is committed to implementing the result of the referendum that saw a majority both nationally and locally in MK.

“Since last June’s vote, however, other parties in Westminster have sought to frustrate the process of our exit and weaken the Government’s negotiation position in Europe.

“This election is necessary to secure strong and stable leadership the country needs to see us through Brexit and beyond.

“We have both always put the interests of Milton Keynes first and believe this election is the ideal opportunity to deliver a strong Conservative Government that will provide the platform for Milton Keynes to continue to flourish.”