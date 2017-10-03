Milton Keynes MPs to host mental health community meetings

Young people’s mental health is taking centre stage as city MPs, Mark Lancaster and Iain Stewart host a community engagement meeting to tackle the issue.

Among the guest speakers are Dr. Dawn Bailham, a lead clinical psychologist, Kat Newman of the Milton Keynes Youth Counselling Service and Hannah Pugliese, Young People’s Service Commissioner at Milton Keynes NHS.

In a joint statement, the Members of Parliament said: “The subject of mental health is very close to our hearts and especially its impact on our young people. This is why we have organised a series of meetings to bring expert practitioners together with interested constituents, young and old. We are confident the meetings will be beneficial and informative to those who attend.”

The first of two community engagement meetings will be held at Milton Keynes Academy, MK4 5LA on Thursday, October 12 commencing at 6pm.

For further information about the meetings and how to confirm attendance, please call 01908 686830 or email festus.akinbusoye@parliament.uk