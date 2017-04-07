Milton Keynes mum appeals for funding to launch business in memory of her late daughter

An innovative Shenley Lodge mother whose daughter tragically died at just 13 months old, has designed a prototype to help make shopping easier for parents.

Wendy Harris-Amo, 43, has designed a ‘connector’ which attaches a standard supermarket shopping trolley to the handle of a buggy or pushchair.

She explains: “In 2009 I had my little girl Phoebe who had Downs Syndrome, she suddenly died exactly 13 months after she was born.

“When she was alive I used to tube feed her and she had a number of health complications, because of this I was inside a lot.

“Just getting out of the house to go shopping was bliss for me, but it turned into such a struggle once she outgrew trolley baby carriers.

“She had issues with her muscle development so I couldn’t sit her in the standard toddler seat.

“When I lost her I wanted to keep her memory alive, I didn’t want to carry on like she never existed.

“I wanted to produce something that could help parents with disabled and able bodied children so I decided to design this device.”

When the trolley-buggy connector goes on sale, proceeds will be donated to Downs-Syndrome Society and Oxford’s John Radcliffe Hospital.

Wendy had the ‘attachment’ product tested and is currently raising money to be able to try get the business ‘off the ground’.

“A manufactorer has helped me develop the device but didn’t have the funding to complete it, so I have set up a Go Fund Me page,” Wendy added.

“It’s come so far and I can’t give up on it now, it could really help people out and continue Phoebe’s legacy.”

For more information visit the Trolley Buggy website here.