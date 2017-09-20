Milton Keynes OAP, 94, pens song to be played to Duke of Cambridge

A 94-year-old man who admits he can’t sing or read a note of music has written a song about Milton Keynes that will be performed in front of Prince William.

Ron Groom, from Newport Pagnell, has been declared a runner-up in the Song for MK competition organised to celebrate the city’s 50th birthday.

It will be played, together with the song written by the winner, during the Duke of Cambridge’s visit to Campbell Park next week.

Former Desert Rat Ron, who was once a star in his town’s amateur dramatics group The Pioneers, said: “I can’t sing, play an instrument or write music. But I wrote the lyrics then sang them to a friend who is a jazz pianist and he wrote down the music for me.”

He is hoping to get to Campbell Park to see his masterpiece performed.

Prince William is to visit MK Rose at Campbell Park for the birthday ceremony on Tuesday September 26. He will meet city dignitaries, including Mayor David Hopkins.

There will be 1,200 viewing spaces at MK Rose where entrance is only permitted with a wristband. These will be available from 7am. There will also be 2000 general spaces in the park.