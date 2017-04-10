Milton Keynes’ Olympic hero Greg Rutherford to become dad again

Olympian Greg Rutherford has announced that he is expecting his second son with fiancé Susie.

The couple are expecting in July and the new addition will be younger brother to two-year-old Milo.

Greg, 30, wrote on Instagram: “Me and Susie are absolutely thrilled to announce we’ll be having our second son in July.

“Milo can’t wait to share all the toys he doesn’t like/want with his little brother and likes to ask us daily if he’s ‘got his own tools?’

“Yes son, like all good newborns, we’re expecting him to arrive screwdriver and hammer in hand.”

Greg, from Woburn Sands, won a bronze medal at the Rio Olympics last year - a ‘disappointing’ performance after his gold medal in London 2012.