Milton Keynes on track for model railway

Milton Keynes Model Railway Society will hold its annual model train show next Saturday (February 11), which is one of the largest one-day shows in the UK.

And up to 3,000 people are expected to enjoy over 40 lay-outs and 30 traders at an event which will be perfect for families and enthusiasts alike.

Exhibition manager Terry Silver told the Citizen: “We’ve got members aged from 11 to their mid-80s and we all have great fun. There are even a couple of train drivers among our members.

“The show has expanded from 500-600 people coming six years ago to five times that now making us one of the biggest one-day shows in the country.

“We have the Milton Keynes Model Engineering Society come and bring a train that’s large enough for children to sit on.”

This year’s show will run from 10am-4.30pm at Stantonbury Leisure Centre, with tickets just £6 for adults and £1 for children. There will also be a free vintage bus service for visitors from MK Railway Station, running every half-hour from 9.30am.

