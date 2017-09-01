Milton Keynes opticians eye up charity success

Bletchley opticians Specsavers has donated 1800 pairs of specs to impoverished people in developing countries.

The team collected the four-figure sum of unwanted glasses from customers over the last six months.

The huge haul will now be handed over to eyecare charity Vision Aid Overseas, which recycles glasses and uses the funds generated to help build vision centres, train local eyecare workers and deliver eyecare services to remote and isolated communities in five African nations.

“I am overwhelmed by the support from the local community who have contributed to our VAO collection,” said Bhavash Kotecha, director of Specsavers in Bletchley.

‘We encourage our customers to drop their old specs into our donations box in store, rather than having them gathering dust at home.

‘Over the last six months we’ve amassed quite a collection which, when recycled, will make a real difference in the lives of people who don’t yet have access to basic eyecare services.’

Specsavers has worked closely with Vision Aid Overseas over the last decade. During this time, the optical retailer has raised more than £800,000 and has collected in excess of 250,000 pairs of glasses.

More than 58,000 eye tests have been carried out through Vision Aid Overseas activities in the last year. Find out more about the charity at www.visionaidoverseas.org