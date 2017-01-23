Milton Keynes parish councillor dies in ‘tragic’ plane crash

A pilot who died after his plane crashed near the Buckinghamshire/Oxford boarder has been named as local councillor Dave Norris.

Cllr Norris was a council chairman at Newton Longville Parish Council for a number of years.

Cllr Norris’ aircraft left Turweston Aerodrome in north Buckinghamshire but sadly crashed near Aston Rowant Nature Reserve at 2.35pm.

A statement from Thames Valley Police said: “Thames Valley Police officers were called at 2.35pm yesterday following reports that a light aircraft had crashed at Aston Rowant Nature Reserve.

“Officers arrived at the scene along with the ambulance and fire service. Sadly, the pilot of the aircraft, a man, has been pronounced dead at the scene.”

In a tribute to her husband, Dave’s wife Sylvie, said: “I have been overwhelmed by your support and kind words - the cards, flowers, chocolates that are flowing in, thank you so very much.

“The hugs and cuddles have helped me recharge my batteries. The lift services to get me to destinations - the cooked meals..

“In due course when we know what actually happened we will let you all know but so far we know that the plane Dave was piloting crashed and he was killed instantly.

“The shock has been beyond words - sleep evades me and appetite gone, but with so many folk rallying to keep me going I will fight on.”