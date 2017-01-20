Milton Keynes Parks Trust announces year of MK50 celebratory events

The Parks Trust has planned a series of events and activities to celebrate the city’s 50th birthday, with exciting activities for people of all ages and interests to enjoy.

A highlight of the year for many will be The Parks Trust’s partnership with Milton Keynes Council to offer a special programme of 50 led walks throughout 2017. These walks will be held at a wide variety of locations across the beautiful and inspiring city, offering people the chance to discover new areas and learn more about Milton Keynes. The most adventurous of all will be The Parks Trust’s 25 mile Challenge Walk, which will begin at Howe Park Wood. The self-guided walk stretches across the city’s parkland, with a downloadable map available at www.theparkstrust.com

Wildlife fans will love the Festival of Nature, being held in partnership with BBO Wildlife Trust and MK Natural History Society. It begins with the Trust’s annual Nature Day on 1 July and during the week there will be nature themed guided walks, competitions, and lots of opportunities for people to get discover the world around them.

On Friday August 4, people can enjoy fun and games at Willen Lake for Love Willen Day.

As part of MK50, The Parks Trust has offered 50 free education sessions to community groups and schools across Milton Keynes, with the lucky recipients including Army Cadets, Women’s Institutes, Brownie packs and Scout troops. These sessions will cover a host of activities, including bushcraft, guided walks, bug hunting, and pedalo hire at Willen Lake.

David Foster, Chief Executive of The Parks Trust, commented: “Milton Keynes is a very special city and it is important to celebrate its many achievements and the advantages it offers to those who live, work and visit here.

“We wanted to create a programme of events and activities throughout the year that would encourage people to spend time outside in our beautiful parks, lakes and woodlands. We hope people enjoy celebrating with us!”