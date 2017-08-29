Milton Keynes Personal Group members participate in UK’s Superhero Tri

Earlier this month a team from Personal Group, a provider of employee services business based in Milton Keynes, took to Dorney Lake, Windsor to participate in the Superhero Tri.

The Superhero Tri is the UK’s one and only disability sports series. More than 2000 people came together at Dorney Lake to take part in a day of three uniquely designed family-friendly triathlons, which participants can swim, bike, push or run.

The fun, full-throttle challenges are designed so people with disabilities call the shots and don’t have to worry about cut-off times or equipment restrictions.

Chris Moon, the world’s first amputee ultra-distance runner captained TeamPersonalGroup. The team finished 18th out of 23 in the Celebrity Superhero Triathlon, and 22nd out of 116 in the Sprint Superhero event. The team was made up of volunteers from the company who supported members of the public who had entered to take part in the event.

Since losing an arm and a leg to a land mine, Chris has run the world’s toughest ultra- marathons, including the Badwater Death Valley 135 mile ultra and the 95 mile West Highland Way Race.

Everyday Superheros included Craig Harrison a Paralympic hopeful for Tokyo 2020 and NW RDA Dressage champion in walk only class. He was formerly England Amputee Football International and Captain of Everton mixed Disability team.

David Walker, chief commercial officer at Personal Group said: “The Superhero Tri is a fantastic day and we were delighted to show our support. It was an action-packed day with huge endeavours by all the Everyday Superheroes involved. We are particularly grateful to the phenomenally talented Chris Moon for leading our team. We were thrilled to welcome so many volunteers and pledges for good deeds from members of the public.”

In addition to supporting the fantastic sporting activities on the day, Personal Group encouraged athletes and spectators to come to the Personal Group stall and pledge to do a good deed.

Throughout the day, the PG team were delighted to fill their ledger with promises to do 126 good deeds including; donating to charity, being kind and courteous, helping with chores and pledges to care for sick relatives. The good deed pledges are part of Personal Group’s ongoing commitment to spreading goodwill and happiness at home and in the workplace.

As a result of their efforts, Personal Group donated £1000 to the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Great Britain.