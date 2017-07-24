Milton Keynes play area has official opening this week

Have your say

The official opening of Bradwell Common play area takes place this Wednesday (July 26) at 2:30 p.m.

Deputy Mayor Martin Petchey will be cutting the ribbon, and Milton Keynes Play Association will be running a play session alongside the opening, so there will be lots of activities for all to do.

The play area has recently undergone a complete revamp, thanks to funding from WREN (Waste Recycling Environmental Ltd), Milton Keynes Council and Bradwell Parish Council.

Many new exciting pieces of equipment for all ages to use and enjoy are now present.