Milton Keynes Playday Secures £5K From Tesco’s Bags of Help Campaign

MK Playday has bagged £5000 from Tesco’s Bags of Help funding scheme to help ensure Wednesday’s (August 2) event is the best yet.

There will be a wide variety of activities to choose from at the event in Campbell Park, including water slides run by MK Play Association; the Sports Zone with activities from football, rugby and cheerleading to table tennis; bug hunting with The Parks Trust; fairground rides provided by Thomas Emmett; and back again by popular demand the cycle and cinema zones.

Special superheroes will also be showing out.

Julie Dawes, events & community engagement manager, said: “We’re thrilled to have received this funding from the Bags of Help scheme, and wish to say a huge thank you to all those who voted for us.

“MK Playday is an event enjoyed by thousands of people and this money will help to make sure it is better than ever. We look forward to seeing everyone!”

Tesco teamed up with Groundwork to launch its Bags of Help funding initiative, which sees grants - raised from the 5p bag levy - being awarded to thousands of local community projects every year.

Voting ran in stores throughout May and June with customers choosing which local project they would like to get the top award using a token given to them at the check-out.

Lindsey Crompton, Tesco’s Head of Community, said: “Bags of Help has been a fantastic success. We’ve been overwhelmed by the response from our customers. The great thing about Bags of Help is that local people are invited to decide how the money will be spent in their community. We can’t wait to see the projects come to life.”