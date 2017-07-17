Milton Keynes Playday to return in August

Campbell Park will host this year’s MK Playday, a free event for all families in Milton Keynes, on August 2.

Activities will include water slides run by MK Play Association, the Sports Zone which includes many activities from football, rugby and cheerleading to table tennis, bug hunting fairground rides and the return of the cycle and cinema zones.

The MK Play Partnership - Milton Keynes Council, The Parks Trust, MK Dons SET, MK Play Association, MK Toy Library and the Pre-School Learning Alliance - bring this free event for the families of Milton Keynes which annully attracts thousands to the free activities.

Any companies interested in getting involved should email Emma Stace at emma.stace@pre-school.org.uk