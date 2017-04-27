Milton Keynes police chief receives a final written warning after the first of four misconduct claims is heard

The chief of police in Milton Keynes has received a final written warning for misconduct, the Citizen can reveal.

Superintendent Gez Chiariello breached standards of police behaviour by calling a taxi driver a “cocky t**t” during an off duty dispute, a hearing decided this week.

Mr Chiariello, who is currently suspended from his job as MK area commander, also faces three more misconduct hearings in October this year.

At least one involves an allegation of GROSS misconduct, which carries a punishment of instant dismissal.

The ‘t**t-gate’ incident happened last year, when Mr Chiariello got annoyed after a taxi pulled out at slow speed in front of his personal car at a busy CMK junction.

Cab driver Jas Singh Puni said the top cop wound down his window, hurled abuse, then asked him to pull over outside the Jurys Inn hotel.

He claimed Mr Chiariello, who is a martial arts expert, squared up to him, shoved his warrant card into his face and called him a “cocky t**t”.

He also called for the support of five more police officers, who arrived within minutes.

Though Mr Puni was never charged with an offence, Mr Chiariello reported him to Milton Keynes Council and gave evidence against him at a special regulatory committee hearing.

Councillors decided the driver’s taxi licence should be revoked.

“I lost my job and my livelihood. I felt it was unfair so I made an official complaint to police,” said Mr Puni.

Earlier this year, Thames Valley Police professional standards department upheld the complaint and escalated it to a misconduct meeting.

The meeting was held in private this week, with Mr Chiariello accompanied and represented by a fellow high-ranking police officer.

“I represented myself,” said Mr Puni. “It was strange at first because it seemed Mr Chiariello was denying he had called me a cocky t**t. Then the chairman reminded him he had admitted it twice in interviews.”

Mr Puni was informed shortly afterwards by Christine Bovingdon-Cox, TVP’s misconduct proceedings manager, that Mr Chiariello had been issued with a formal written warning.

“She told me it was the highest sanction that the meeting could give,” said Mr Puni.

He is now requesting that MK Council reinstate his licence to drive a taxi.

“It seems only fair under the circumstances,” he said.

The Citizen is awaiting a comment from the Thames Valley Police press office.