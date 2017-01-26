Milton Keynes police chief still under investigation

Police have refused to comment on claims there have been fresh allegations in their misconduct investigation into MK police commander Gez Chiariello.

Superintendent Chiariello has been under internal investigation for several weeks.

The Citizen understood fresh allegations have recently been made. But despite our repeated attempts to get an answer, the force has refused to comment.

A police spokesman said: ”TVP’s Professional Standards Department is currently investigating allegations of misconduct into Superintendent Chiariello, Local Police Commander for Milton Keynes.

“The investigations are not considering criminal allegations and Superintendent Chiariello has not been restricted in duty or suspended.”