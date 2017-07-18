Milton Keynes Post Office to have ‘significantly extended’ hours when it re-opens

Greenleys Post Office will re-open with significantly extended opening hours in September.

The previous Greenleys branch at 6 Ardwell Lane closed on December 24 2016 due to the resignation of the Postmaster and the withdrawal of the premises for Post Office use.

A new operator has been appointed, and the Post Office service will now operate next door to the former branch.

Residents will also benefit from significantly increased hours of service

Opening hours will be Monday to Friday: 8am to 11pm; Saturday: 9am – 11pm; Sunday: 10am – 10pm. This will be an extra 55 hours a week of Post Office service than previously offered including all-day Sunday and Saturday afternoon.

Sue Richardson, regional network manager, said: “We are delighted to be restoring Post Office services to Greenleys. The new location with longer hours will also make it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents.

“We are confident that this vibrant new-style Post Office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs. This modernisation is part of a major investment programme, the largest in the history of the Post Office and will secure services for the future.”