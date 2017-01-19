Milton Keynes ‘poster boys’ get a blast from the past

Ian and Neil Fenton, pictured 36 years ago as small boys on an iconic ‘come to Milton Keynes’ poster, have come face to face with their younger selves at the MK50 Anniversary Exhibition.

The brothers, now aged 40 and 43, were guests at a private view of the free show in Middleton Hall, centre:mk.

They were photographed as boys in the front garden of their home in Woughton Park with mum Maureen and dad Peter, and the image was used by the Milton Keynes Development Corporation in national newspaper and magazine adverts and posters with the strapline ‘Milton Keynes is a place toput down roots’.

The Citizen tracked down the Fenton family for the exhibtion organisers.

MK Dons fan Ian still lives in MK in Browns Wood. He has a son the same age he was when the photo was taken.

The iconic photograph was taken in 1980 and Neil can remember it clearly.

“We were given a Mars bar and I remember Ian had his shoes on the wrong feet,” he said.

The MK50 exhibition runs until January 23, which is the city’s official 50th birthday.

Visit the MK50 website http://www.mk50.co.uk/whats-on/january-2017/mk50-exhibition for more details.