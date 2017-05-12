Milton Keynes PR firm Perception is named ‘PR Company of the Year’

Milton Keynes based, Perception PR has been named the PR Company of the Year 2017 in Milton Keynes by the Acquisition International Awards.

The company was founded in 2006 by managing director Leigh Strathearn, and works with local and national clients focused on the leisure industry, including shopping centres such as intu Milton Keynes, garden centres, restaurants, bars and fitness clubs.

“We are delighted to have been awarded PR company of the year,” Leigh said. “Last year was our 10th anniversary and Perception PR continues to build on its reputation within Milton Keynes and across the national PR industry.

“We love what we do and we’re extremely fortunate to have some wonderful clients that allow us to be creative and imaginative,” he added.

“A huge thank you to the team for their hard work.”