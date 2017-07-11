Milton Keynes prepares for a huckleberry hoedown

Dust off those cowboy boots and mosey on down to Gulliver’s Land this weekend where the Wild West is coming to life at the Huckleberry Hoedown.

On Saturday 15 and Sunday 16 July, Gulliver’s Land in Milton Keynes will bring a weekend of Wild West fun and games.

There will be something for the whole family, with lots of events and activities to enjoy.

Dean Kimberley, director of guest services at Gulliver’s, said: “We are really looking forward to the Huckleberry Hoedown this weekend. There will be themed games and activities for y’all and we can’t wait to bring a genuine flavour of the Old West to Gulliver’s Land.

“We would love to see you there so saddle-up and head on down to Gulliver’s this weekend.”

Take part in Leonard’s Line Dance Show, search for treasure with Gully’s Gold Rush, enter fancy dress competitions (grown-ups too!), treat your sweet tooth at the Cupcake Cookhouse and join in with many other hoedown activities.

You can also take a trip down to Western World, where you will be able to ride The Drop Tower, The Cowboy Boots and have a wander around junior Western Town

At Gulliver’s Land you can enjoy fantastic rides such as The Python rollercoaster, The Whirlwind, The Buccaneer and a host of other unique rides and attractions - there’s so much to discover at Gulliver’s.

In addition to the traditional theme park rides and attractions at Gulliver’s Land, the resort also boasts the Dinosaur & Farm Park.

Gulliver’s Land, Milton Keynes, has more than 50 rides, attractions and shows on offer every day.

For more information, visit www.gulliversfun.co.uk.