Milton Keynes prepares for its big birthday party

Milton Keynes’ 50th birthday will be celebrated on Saturday, June 24 with a free public garden party in Central Milton Keynes.

Residents are being invited to join in with an afternoon of music, dance, street food and children’s entertainment in Fred Roche Gardens, the beautiful public park behind Christ the Cornerstone church in CMK.

Let’s Party MK50 has been organised by The Fred Roche Foundation to celebrate 50 years of Milton Keynes with music from local performers and the chance for residents to share their memories of the new city with new and long-lost friends.

It will take place in the gardens named after the late Fred Roche, the general manager of Milton Keynes Development Corporation who was one of the original town planners of the city.

The party will keep the MK spirit of creative innovation and vision alive.

Music will include classical soprano Emily Haig, the band Okai, folk singer Sian Magill and MK Brass, along with performances from the Chinese Fan Dancers and Forsyth Coles Dance.

There will also be plenty of street food available, as well as a Pimms tent, beer and wine bar, ice cream and smoothies.

Let’s Party MK50 will take place between 3pm and 7pm with further entertainment continuing into the evening until 11pm.

For more details visit www.fredroche.org