Milton Keynes Primary PRU awarded Healthy Schools Status

Milton Keynes Primary PRU was officially awarded Healthy Schools Status on Friday. The status was previously awarded in 2012.

It demonstrates that Milton Keynes Primary PRU is continuing to embed and improve provision against the four core areas of Healthy Schools;

PSHEE (Outstanding)

Healthy Eating (Good)

Physical Activity (Good)

SEMH (Outstanding)

Headteacher Ms Mills said: “We are very pleased to have been awarded Healthy School Status. We have a whole school commitment to developing healthier, happier lifestyles in Milton Keynes Primary PRU to enable all children to lead healthy, active lives.

At Milton Keynes Primary PRU, healthier, happier lifestyles encompass a much broader holistic approach other than focusing on only healthy eating and physical activity. It includes the capacity to form and sustain good personal, social and working relationships. Such relationships underpin successful learning, as they are the key to motivation and engagement with the values and ideas in our creative curriculum.

“We will continue to build upon all the excellent progress we have achieved so far,” Ms Mills added.

Mrs McCue, specialist teaching assistant and healthy schools co-ordinator added: “We are especially proud that Milton Keynes Primary PRU has been successful in achieving this accolade. We will continue to support children in making healthier choices in life.”