Milton Keynes primary school children complete 32 marathons

Children from a Bletchley primary school are celebrating running an amazing 1,335 kilometres – the equivalent of 32 marathons.

Chestnuts School signed up to the Marathon Kids UK challenge under the national Kids Run Free programme.

This week, as the end of the academic year nears, teachers notched up how many kilometres pupils had completed between them.

The youngsters, who are aged between four and 12, ran a lap each day, totting up their milage until they reach the equivalent of a marathon.

Head teacher Allison Collis thanked her staff and pupils and said: “I’m so proud of the wonderful running milestones that have been reached by our pupils here at Chestnuts Primary. It’s been great to see them so enthusiastically tracking their progress towards their marathon goals.”.