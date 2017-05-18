Milton Keynes primary school headteacher earns more than Prime Minister Theresa May

A headteacher who earns as much as the Prime Minister has blasted her in a school newsletter for spending £995 on a pair of trousers.

Warren Harrison gets paid between £140,000 and £150,000 a year as Chief Executive Officer of the highly successful Premier Academy primary school in Bletchley.

Though it is the same amount Theresa May receives for running the country, it is not an unusually high salary for a head teacher, said Mr Harrison.

In his annual report to parents he lambasted Mrs May for “rocking” up to a press interview in the costly brown leather trousers .

He wrote: “I mean, come on Teresa (sic) – if you can afford nearly a thousand pounds on some flared leather pants then surely you can get some friendly advice on which colours go with which.”

He added: “Gok Warren says, “you should never put brown with black.”

The letter goes on to say Ms May cites her husband as being her fashion guru.

It states: “My view is that he cannot like her very much anymore (sic) since she pledged to crack down on tax avoidance as he is a senior executive in one of the world’s largest and most powerful financial institutions which controls $1.4 trillion in assets!”

One parent complained the letter was “unprofessional” and that Mr Harrison’s salary was over-inflated.

Mr Harrison said: “ I like to keep my letters to parents light-hearted.

“And my salary, which is set by our governing body, is quite a normal one for a head teacher running the top scoring primary school in Milton Keynes.

“ You simply cannot put a price on a child’s education.”

> Mr Harrison’s school was the first in England to become an Academy in 2010. It means it doesn’t rely upon MK council and gets its cash directly from the government.

> Mr Harrison earns just £15K less than the chief executive of Milton Keynes Council. But some heads earn much more – even as much as £300,000 a year, he said.

> Premier Academy runs holiday clubs and is open for 50 weeks of the year. It opens at 7.30am, closes at 6pm and Mr Harrison works at least 50 hours a week.