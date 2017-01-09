Milton Keynes primary school the first to achieve new ‘asthama friendly’ status in the area

Milton Keynes Primary PRU was officially awarded “Asthma Friendly Status” on December 15.

This is the first time a school in Milton Keynes has been awarded this accolade.

Milton Keynes Primary PRU has developed a strategy to support the whole school community in understanding and managing asthma.

To be recognised as an asthma friendly school, a school must address a set of criteria that establishes an asthma friendly environment and meets current legislation from the Department of Health guidelines.

Ms Mills, headteacher of Milton Keynes Primary PRU said: “Here at Milton Keynes Primary PRU, we are fully committed to developing a healthy school and ensuring all children are enabled to develop their full health potential is vitally important to us.

“This time of the year can often be a challenge for children with asthma, children can be exposed to viruses which can be another trigger of an asthma attack.

“It is important that children with asthma maintain their lungs in the best possible condition, so any asthma attack may be prevented.”

Liz Wilson, public health practitioner and healthy young peoples network co-ordinator said: “Becoming an asthma friendly school is a proactive approach to addressing awareness and prevention of asthma locally, this is such a fantastic example of good practice.”