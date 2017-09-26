Milton Keynes Prostate Cancer Support to host blood test event

Milton Keynes Prostate Cancer Support is to hold a PSA blood test event in the city early next month.

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer for men. PSA (prostate specific antigen) blood tests are useful to get early indications of prostate cancer and to understand future risks.

PSA is a chemical made only by the prostate, and can be checked by a simple test to assess the risk of having prostate cancer. A raised PSA level does not always indiciate prostate cncer but it can indicicate other prostate problems which can be readily treated.

There is no national screening programme for prostate cancer and all men, particularly those aged 50 and over, should know their PSA levels.

The MK Prostate Cancer Support (MKPCS) supports people in the Milton Keynes area who are affected by prostate cancer or other prostate problems. They promote awareness of prostate cancer to encourage men to get themselves checked for early diagnosis.

The test event is being held on Saturday, October 7 between 10am and 1pm at MK Christian Foundation House in Wolverton. It is being run in conjunction with The Graham Fulford Charitable Trust who will provide a nurse, laboratory analysis and postage for the notification of results.

The blood test is free to take part, and refreshments will be served.

MKPCS welcomes donations from participants to help with the costs of setting up and conducting the event.