Milton Keynes pub & grill reopens after refurbishment

The Wheatsheaf pub & grill in Bow Brickhill, near Milton Keynes, is now open following a transformative refurbishment.

The new pub, which has created 25 jobs for local people, has undergone an extensive makeover by local pub operator Heroic Pubs to create a fantastic home from home environment for customers to enjoy excellent quality and value food and drink.

The pub’s general manager Jodie Deighton said: “The new Wheatsheaf Pub & Grill looks amazing. We have created a lovely pub which we want to be at the heart of the Bow Brickhill community, but the pub also provides the perfect spot for people who want to escape the hustle and bustle of Milton Keynes. We can’t wait for people to experience it for themselves.”