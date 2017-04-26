Milton Keynes pub is a genuine asset - and that’s official

A pub-loving community has appealed to MK Council to save their favourite local from ever being converted into a house.

Now the council is set to preserve the Cowper’s Oak at Weston Underwood by designating it as an official community asset.

The pub is currently up for sale and residents are worried it could be snapped up as a house conversion.

Parish councillors have applied to MK Council for the building to be listed as an asset of community value.

The listing means the pub must always belong to a community interest group and any sale could be voided if the council is not informed.

A spokesman for Weston Underwood parish said: “ The Cowper’s Oak is a traditional, successful community-focused village pub with a highly regarded restaurant, function room, beer garden and children’s play area.

“This allows local residents to socialise without leaving the village and it is very much regarded as the hub of village life.”

The parish councillors say the pub also attracts visitors from other parts of Milton Keynes and is a popular stop for local walkers.

Currently owned by Unique Pub Properties, the Cowper’s Oak has served the village since the 19th century.

The community asset bid is due to be considered by Cabinet member for Place Rob Gifford under a delegated decision this week.

Officers have recommended that the application be approved.