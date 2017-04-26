Milton Keynes pub is recognised as one of the best in the region

The National Pub & Bar Awards has announced the best pubs and bars from each county across the United Kingdom -and the South East is being represented by The Swan Inn at Milton Keynes Village.

In total, 94 venues from England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland have been selected as the best in their county, and will now make their way to the National Pub & Bar Awards grand final at BAFTA in London in May.

in 2011, a fire devastated the pub, The Swan Inn. Rebuilding and recovery followed, and in April last year, it was voted ‘Best Pub in Buckinghamshire’ at the National Pub & Bar Awards 2016.

Later it won the regional award at the finals held in London when they were named ‘Best Pub in the South East’.

Now the eyes are on the prize this year.

“This is an industry that never stands still – the operators of the best pubs know that they have to be at the top of their game 100% of the time,” says Tristan O’Hana, editor of Pub & Bar magazine. “Our 94 County Winners are shining examples of that energy and creativity.

“They are what makes the pubs and bars of the UK so renowned. Congratulations to all of the finalists.”