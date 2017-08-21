Milton Keynes pub landlady witnessed her sister suffer fatal blow to head

A woman who watched her sister suffer a fatal head injury just days after her aunt’s funeral is raising funds for charities in her memory.

Lauren Hamer flew out to Zimbabwe to say a final farewell to her aunt, who died from cancer.

Days later, in a bid to cheers themselves up, she and her sister Caroline went out on a boat trip.

It turned into a nightmare when Caroline fell and hit her head on the the boat, suffering severe injuries. She died five days later.

Now, five years on, Lauren is organising a Family Fun Day to benefit Headway and city bereavement charity Harry’s Rainbow.

It will be held at the Galleon pub in Old Wolverton between 1pm and 8pm on Bank Holiday Monday, August 28.

There will be live bands ‘Switch’ and ‘Cool Beans’ playing, Sumo wrestling suits, a magic mirror photo booth, henna and facepainting.

Lauren runs the Galleon with partner Hannah Slade.

Hannah said: “To this day Lauren struggles with not only losing her sister but the event she witnessed. It helps her when he put together a charity event to help others in similar situations.”

Lauren is pictured (right) in the last photo that was taken of her and Caroline.