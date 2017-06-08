Milton Keynes radio station finds its forever home - in a former public toilet!

This Saturday, radio station CRMK will re-launch from its new studio, developed from an abandoned toilet block in Milton Keynes.

The public convenience was discovered as an ivy-covered shell by one of the station’s presenters who noticed it tucked between a cemetery and some gardening allotments.

All hands on deck throughout winter and spring have converted it into a state-of-the art internet radio station, which is now ready to broadcast talk and music shows to local and world-wide audiences.

CRMK is a long-running radio station, which was established in 1978 – the name originally stood for Cable Radio Milton Keynes, because it used to transmit through the cables which were part of the UK’s first ever analogue cable television network.

CRMK has gone through several studio moves over the decades, but had finally found its forever home with ‘CRMK Towers’ as the loos are affectionately known.

Founder member Paul Alexander said “We want to encourage people of all ages and walks of life to get involved with CRMK, either as presenters or helping with production. We’d also like to get local business to support us, so we in turn could help to promote them to our audiences.”

CRMK members will be attending the launch to watch Mayors David Hopkins and Derek Eastman of Milton Keynes and Newport Pagnell officially open the studio. Keen gardeners from the neighbouring allotments have also been invited!