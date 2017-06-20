Milton Keynes raises the flag in support of Armed Forces Day

Yesterday morning (Monday) Milton Keynes Council raised the Armed Forces Day Flag outside the Civic Offices of Milton Keynes Council.

The ceremony took place as part of a nation-wide celebration of Armed Forces Day.

The Mayor of Milton Keynes Cllr David Hopkins, council leader Councillor Pete Marland, and chief executive of Milton Keynes Council, Carole Mills were joined by veterans, Lord Lieutenant of Bucks and IV Regiment, Royal Logistics Corp, 678 Rifles Squadron, Royal British Legion and Cadets at the ceremony.

Pupils from Southwood School, Germander Park School and Premier Academy School also attended to sing “It’s a Long Way to Tipperary”, “Keep the Home Fires Burning”, and “We’ll meet again”

The ceremony began with a march past the Civic Offices by the Royal Logistics Corp, 678 Rifles Squadron towards the seated crowd in front of the flag.

The flag will fly at full-mast for a week in commemoration of Armed Forces Day on Saturday, June 24.

Further information on Armed Forces Day, including a full list of events, can be found on the dedicated website www.armedforcesday.org.uk