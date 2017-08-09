Milton Keynes ranked within top ten tech hubs in the UK

Have your say

Milton Keynes grabbed the 8th spot out of 36 digital hubs included in the UK Tech Innovation index.

The scores reflect current technological activity and the potential for future innovation and it was the only top ten hub to not have a major university.

Tech events, scientific publications, research developments, and data on local business were some of the factors taken into account to show how investment could grow.

Council leader Pete Marland said: “Yet again Milton Keynes’ potential is recognised at a national level by independent experts.

“MK’s smart city credentials are enviable, from driverless pods to the Internet of Things, which uses smart data to make everyday tasks easier.

“We’ll keep MK at the forefront of smart thinking and job creation.”