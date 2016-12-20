Milton Keynes receives Christmas funding boost from Morrisons

Milton Keynes Hospital Charity is celebrating a Christmas funding boost thanks to a massive £48,581 donation from the Morrison’s Foundation.

The charity, which raises funds to provide equipment and services above and beyond those available through the NHS, will use the donation to refurbish the ​hospital’s children’s ward​s - ensuring young patients can feel as comfortable and relaxed as possible during their stay.

The extra special donation was awarded as a result of Leo’s Appeal, which raises money to make a difference to young patients and their families.

“We’re extremely grateful to the Morrison’s Foundation for supporting our children’s wards appeal,” said Vanessa Holmes, head of fundraising at Milton Keynes Hospital Charity.

“This amazing donation will make a huge difference to the hospital’s young patients and their families – on behalf of everyone, thank you!”

The Morrison’s Foundation, a charity set up by the supermarket, awards grants for charity projects which make a positive difference to people’s lives. Since launching in 2015 the Morrison’s Foundation has funded a wide range of projects, supporting charities in local communities across England, Scotland and Wales.

David Scott, trustee of the Morrison’s Foundation, said: “We are delighted to have awarded this grant to Milton Keynes Hospital Charity. They provide a great service ensuring that the hospital’s patients have the most comfortable experience possible and I’m sure that this donation will help them to continue their important work.”

For more information about Milton Keynes Hospital Charity, or to get involved, contact Vanessa Holmes head of fundraising by emailing fundraising@mkuh.nhs.uk or calling 01908 996220.