The Mayor and Mayoress of Milton Keynes were on hand to celebrate Dorothy Fisher’s 100th birthday on Tuesday.

Dorothy, a former resident of Towcester, celebrated at Lathbury Manor where she has been resident for the past eight years.

Dorothy was born in London, one of six children. and all became hairdressers!

In the war she was an W.R.A.F. officer and lived on the Isle of Man. Twice married Dorothy has one daughter, two granddaughters and one great granddaughter.