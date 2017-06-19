Milton Keynes resident is awarded a British Empire Medal in the Queen’s 2017 Birthday Honours

Hilary Terry, a member of Sutcliff Baptist Church in Olney has been included in this year’s Queen’s Birthday Honours List.

She has been awarded a British Empire Medal for long-term services to the community of Olney in connection with her voluntary work with the Holiday Bible Club in Olney.

Holiday Bible Club is held over the course of a week every August, and is run by the four Combined Churches of Olney (Anglicans, Baptist, Catholic and URC).

The club, based at the Baptist Church, was started 28 years ago, and Hilary has helped with it annually since it launched. She took over the leadership in 1996, and has been writing the material, running the administration, publicity and upfront leadership since 2002.

The Club is open to children aged five to, 12 and around 250 children attend each year.

Hilary, a registered childminder in Olney since 1995, is currently graded by Ofsted as Outstanding, the top grade, for the third consecutive time. Over the last 22 years very many children have been cared for by her.

Hilary said she was totally overwhelmed by the honour, and is very much looking forward to receiving the medal from the Lord Lieutenant of Buckinghamshire at a local ceremony later in the year.

She is also expected to receive an invitation to one of the Queen’s garden parties at Buckingham Palace next year, as part of the award.