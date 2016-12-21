Milton Keynes resident: “We’re looking forward to a Christmas without having to struggle...”

A Stantonbury woman with Cerebral Palsy has thanked staff from the Occupational Therapy Team for their support, which will make this Christmas a far easier time.

This year Zoe Furlong, 40, has had fitted a riser toilet seat, a reclining shower chair and a mobility-promoting standing aid called a Sara Stedy (CORR). This goes along with a hospital-style bed and a reclining chair in her living room that she has had in past years

“All this has helped me and my husband John so much. It’s made our lives so much easier and reduced pain and inconvenience for me,” Zoe said.

“I am so thankful to the Community OTs for all their help and support for me over many years.

“They are a great team and knowing they are there in the background is a great support to both of us. All this equipment means the world to me as it helps keep me independent and mobile.

“But this extra help has been so great and we are really looking forward to a Christmas without having to struggle quite so much,” said Zoe. “It’s made my year.”

Zoe was born with Cerebral Palsy - a condition which has increasingly robbed her of mobility over the years.

Six years ago, occupational therapists helped get her on the housing list so she could move into their current disabled-friendly bungalow from a grade two listed house in the countryside. But in the past year she has increasingly struggled.

Team leader Wendy Townsend said: “The team has known Zoe and John for several years and we were happy to continue to enable her to maintain her independence this year. Zoe’s case is one example of how the Community OT team can help people to maintain independence, support carers and remain in their own homes.

“In this instance we have worked closely with our colleagues in MK Council and Millbrook Healthcare who are the local equipment service.

“The Community OT team works with individuals to assess and understand the whole person, their goals and needs then work in partnership to achieve these,” Wendy added.

“The team works hard to cope with the increasing demand for the service, we really appreciate Zoe’s positive comments. Her success is a really fabulous result for the Community OT team to end the year on.”