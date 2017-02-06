Milton Keynes residents disappointed after new game ‘Beat the Street’ victim to vandals

A new initiative introduced to promote a healthy lifestyle has been targeted by vandals.

‘Beat the Street’ was launched last week and involves moving around the city to collect points at various places.

Players get an electronic fob to use when they find a Beat the Street box and gain points the further they walk, run or cycle.

However a number of the boxes have been damaged and broken so when players tap the box, it does not register their efforts.

Jennie Brown a student nurse who lives in MK, said: “I’m feeling frustrated because my daughter was loving it yesterday but has found two boxes both broken and vandalised.”

Beat the Street is provided by Intelligent Health on behalf of Milton Keynes Council.

A spokesperson from Intelligent Health, said: “We are aware that some people have been frustrated by technical issues and vandalised Beat Boxes during the first few days.

“Our technical team is investigating reports of vandalism and replacing any broken Beat Boxes.

“A technical fault at the start of the scheme meant that many Beat Boxes were not properly transmitting data to our central server.

“We have now fixed this problem and are working to get all Beat Boxes back online by the end of the week.”

The game will run until March 15, for more information on taking part, visit their website: www.beatthestreet.me/miltonkeynes