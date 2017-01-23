Milton Keynes residents invited to share fashion faves and faux pas for MK50

To help celebrate Milton Keynes’ 50th birthday, intu Milton Keynes is inviting people to share their fashion ‘faves’ and ‘faux pas’ over the past five decades.

From famous flares to the regal roll neck, what fashion sense made sense and what didn’t?

The shopping centre is inviting people in Milton Keynes to post their fashion memories on their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/intuMiltonKeynes

“Looking back over the past 50 years is fascinating to see how times have changed and we have developed, especially in our wardrobe,” Shelley Peppard, general manager at intu Milton Keynes says, “I’ll be posting my picture online and thoroughly looking forward to seeing people share their pictures from the last half a century.”

The campaign launched this morning and finishes on February 1, people can upload a picture and are invited to share the date it was taken.

intu Milton Keynes is holding several events throughout the year-long celebrations.