Milton Keynes residents urged to embrace the power of the internet with Try 1 Thing campaign

National Get Online Week runs every year and last week it asked people to ‘Try 1 Thing’ - use the internet to do just one thing you would normally do in a shop or bank, in a doctor’s or chemist, or even over the phone.

The internet can help you save money, save time, and make life easier and more fun. But if you’re not confident using a computer, tablet or smartphone, it can be difficult to take that next step.

Milton Keynes Libraries have regular sessions every week where IT buddies help customers with various computer problems, from setting up an email address to getting on with your new tablet. You can access free WiFi in MK’s libraries, and there is free computer access for library members.

If you can’t come to the library, you can download eBooks and eAudiobooks and read digital newspapers from home.

For more information on IT buddy sessions or library eBooks and eAudiobooks call 01908 254050 or check the eLibrary page https://www.milton-keynes.gov.uk/libraries/elibrary

