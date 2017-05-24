Milton Keynes residents urged to stock up on medication ahead of the Bank Holiday Weekend

With the last May bank holiday weekend fast approaching, local health professionals are reminding people to think ahead and prepare to pick up prescriptions and stock up their medicine cabinets in case of any reduced bank holiday hours.

Many GP practices will be closed across Milton Keynes over the bank holiday, so it is wise for people to think about pre-ordering repeat prescriptions that they will need before the holiday period begins and to familiarise themselves with alternative health services including NHS 111 and urgent care centres.

It’s important to know which NHS services are available in your local area but it is even more important over the bank holiday weekends when GP practices are closed. Bank holiday weekends are there to be enjoyed but if someone does become unwell they need to know where to go. Running out of medication can also be a cause of illness so it is important that people re-order repeat prescriptions in plenty of time to prevent this from happening.

Local NHS services opening hours in Milton Keynes over the bank holiday can be found on http://www.nhs.uk/service-search including information on the urgent care centre.

Patients can type in their postcode on the website to find their nearest available services.

NHS services and advice are available on the NHS choices website and by calling NHS 111 which is open 24/7.

Pharmacists can also give useful advice on how to deal with common illnesses such as coughs, colds, sore throats and the flu so that you and your family can take precautions and have a nice long weekend.