Search

Milton Keynes residents urged to take part in this weekend’s Twilight Walk for Willen Hospice

editorial image
0
Have your say

The Twilight Walk for Willen remembrance event takes place this Sunday.

Anyone wanting to take part will be welcomed at the Willen Hospice gardens with refreshments, before enjoying a peaceful circuit of Willen Lake North, followed by lantern lighting in the Hospice gardens.

“Last year’s event was very special and touched many hearts – lots of people came together at our beautiful lakeside setting to reflect and help support the work done at Willen Hospice,” said Sarah Sweet-Rowley, events manager at Willen Hospice.

Anyone wishing to register for the walk can find out all the details on www.willen-hospice.org.uk/twilight or call 01908 303055. Registration for adults is £5 (£2 for Children) with lanterns £10.

All money raised will go towards supporting the specialist end-of-life care provided at Willen Hospice.