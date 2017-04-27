Milton Keynes restaurant Nonna’s up for double award

Nonna’s in Woburn Sands is hoping for a double win in the MK Food and Drink Awards this year.

The cafe won last best cafe and best restaurant last year and is hoping for another double award.

Nonna’s has grown from nothing to be a social hub where people can come and enjoy the company of one’s they love while appreciating delicious food.

Back when owning and running a restaurant was a mere pipe dream, owner Damien stumbled across a recently closed down bakery in Woburn Sands.

He saw the potential in the building to be transformed into a bustling restaurant where people can enjoy each others company and high class food.

Damien worked tirelessly with his family and friends to renovate this classic building into a wonderful restaurant you see today.

He restored the building and added a beautiful summer terrace and convenience car park. The interior was completely revamped and kitchen upgraded.

Damien said: “Three-quarters of the way through this mission I had jumped first into was probably the hardest moment in my life.

“We had run out of money, my business partner (head chef) left and I wasn’t sure Nonna’s would become a reality...But my passion for food kept me going.

“After many hours of labour and hard work Nonna’s was ready for opening night. Since the successful opening I have not looked back.

“We have gone from strength to strength to become a fixture of the Woburn Sands community.”

Damien’s philosophy is to never give up and always provide quality.

For more, visit their Facebook page here.