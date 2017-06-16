Milton Keynes restaurant opens its doors to the homeless

Sizzling Grillz - the restaurant at Station Square, Elder Gate - opened its doors to the homeless community in Milton Keynes earlier this week.

Staff provided a buffet with no restrictions at the event, which was organised by Irum Hussain, the restuarant owner’s sister.

“No one is useless in this world, we all can lighten the burden of another,” said Irum.

“A pound or a penny, even just a smile it’s still classed as charity.

“We need to start giving more to others rather than just expecting for ourselves.

“Someone can’t help everyone, but everyone can help someone - this is the key message I wanted to promote and motivate others to take action and help others in need,“ Irum added.