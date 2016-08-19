Milton Keynes restaurants with hygiene rating 1 named and shamed

Four restaurants in Milton Keynes have been rated one out five for their food hygiene.

The eateries revealed in the Food Standard Agency’s annual report have been told major improvement is necessary.

These include Bekash Restaurant, MK Kebabish, One 4 Six and Planet Dosa.

For more information about these places, visit: www.food.gov.uk

Bekash Restaurant | 50 High Street, Stony Stratford, Milton Keynes, MK11 1AQ

MK Kebabish | 33 Stratford Road, Wolverton, Milton Keynes, MK12 5LW

One 4 Six | Willen Lake Brickhill Street, Milton Keynes, MK15 0DS

Planet Dosa | 1-3 Duckworth Court, Oldbrook, Milton Keynes, MK6 2RX